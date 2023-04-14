University Square will be a ten-acre mixed-use development project in Rocklin, California. Credit: PhotoMIX-Company/Pixabay.

LRE & Companies has unveiled its plan for University Square, a ten-acre mixed-use development project at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and University Avenue in Rocklin, California, US.

Slated to be completed by the end of 2025, University Square marks the developer’s first project in the city but second in Placer County.

The project will include more than 20,000ft² of retail space and 5,000ft² for quick service restaurants (QSRs) with drive-throughs.

In addition, there will be a 123-room Hilton Garden Inn, a 10,000ft² day-care centre, a 3,700ft² convenience store, and a car wash.

University Square is located adjacent to Estia Rocklin, a build-to-rent townhome community with 181 units, and is across the street from William Jessup University, a private Christian university with more than 3,000 students.

The project is likely to create new job opportunities for the community and could potentially attract additional growth in the area.

LRE & Companies CEO Akki Patel said: “University Square is another example of us following through with our approach of developing at dynamic intersections in growing markets we have identified over the years as a developer on the West Coast.”

In November 2022, LRE & Companies announced Roseville Junction, a mixed-use development project in Roseville, California, which will feature two select-service hotels, three restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex once completed.