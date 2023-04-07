Wylie Business Center features a fully upgraded Anson Parkway road, various access points, and onsite facilities. Credit: Lovett Industrial/Business Wire.

US-based real estate investment companies Lovett Industrial and Cresset Partners have officially marked the start of construction on Wylie Business Center.

Located in Wylie, Texas, the center is situated in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area, US along State Highway 78.

The industrial building features a 36ft clear height, 7in reinforced concrete slab, 55 dock-high doors, 185ft truck court depths, 77 trailer parking stalls, and 154 auto parks.

Further, the project will feature an entirely upgraded Anson Parkway road, various access points, and onsite facilities that will be used for commercial purposes, benefitting both tenants and residents in the future.

According to Lovett, DFW submarket’s rent growth will provide benefits to Wylie Business Center.

The project will be Lovett Industrial’s fifth industrial development in the greater DFW. It is Cresset Partners’ second project together with Lovett.

Lovett Industrial director Colby Everett said: “We are excited to partner with the City of Wylie to develop Wylie Business Center and further promote business activity in the area.

“This project is positioned to boost logistics capabilities in Wylie and the surrounding Northeast Dallas municipalities. We look forward to delivering a first-class building, which will appeal to high-quality tenants and generate new jobs for a growing employment base.”

Construction of Wylie Business Center, which already commenced in January this year, is set to complete in December 2023.