US-based real estate investment firm Loci Capital and US-based real estate development firm Maifly Development have broken ground on a mixed-use tower in Tampa Heights, Florida, US.

The 321-apartment unit community will feature one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 512ft² to 1,393ft².

The project is anticipated to finish in around two years. Based on the negotiations with the city, the community will have 32 income-qualifying apartments for those making not more than 80% of the area’s median income.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said: “Tampa’s housing inventory is extremely limited, and our affordable housing options are even more so.

“For this reason, we strive to create important public-private partnerships to address this housing crisis together. As part of the sales agreement for the two city-owned lots we sold to Loci Capital, we secured 32 units for income-eligible families with a 30-year affordability period. These opportunities are critical to advance our goals and uplift our communities.”

Loci co-founder and partner Patton Chillura said: “We are excited to bring Tampa residents new housing that continues to connect so many vital neighbourhoods.

“We are investing in an area that is minutes from downtown, the Ybor City Historic District, University of Tampa, Seminole Heights and other key parts of Tampa.”

Among the amenities to be offered by each unit include smart home technology, contemporary kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cupboards, European-inspired bathrooms with modern fixtures, big tubs, and ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, large walk-in wardrobes, and more.

The community facilities to be provided by the project include outdoor lounging and park spaces, a resort-style rooftop pool with cabanas, firepits and barbeque stations, a full-service gym, a coffee bar, conference rooms, bike storage, a pet park and a secure warehouse.