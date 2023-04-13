The plant is slated to commence operation in 2025. Credit: Steffen Fuchs/Heidelberg Materials.

German-based chemicals company Linde has signed an agreement with building materials company Heidelberg Materials to build, own and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction plant in Triefenstein, Germany.

Linde and Heidelberg Materials have established a joint venture (JV) under the name Capture-to-Use (CAP2U).

To be situated at Heidelberg’s Lengfurt cement plant, this facility is claimed to be the first industrial-scale carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) plant in the global cement industry and is slated to commence operation in 2025.

The plant will facilitate the reuse of CO₂ captured from cement production as a raw material for manufacturing. It is expected to annually produce 70,000 tonnes of purified and liquefied CO₂.

Linde will market most of the liquid CO₂ produced as part of the JV, and the firm will use it as a feedstock for the chemicals and food and beverage industries.

Heidelberg Materials will use a smaller portion to advance its CO₂ recycling and recarbonation technologies.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is funding the project with €15m.

Linde EMEA executive vice-president Sean Durbin said: “Our innovative project with Heidelberg Materials is one of the first large-scale plants of its kind for the cement industry.

“Considering current market constraints, it is also a welcome new source of CO₂ that will help ensure supply for the merchant market.”

The plant is being developed and built by Linde Engineering.

Heidelberg Materials managing board chairman Dominik von Achten said: “We are pleased to implement the world’s first large-scale CCU project in the cement industry together with our partner Linde.

“The project in Lengfurt is scheduled to go into operation as early as 2025. The BMWK funding shows the importance that the German Government also attaches to our joint project.”