Illustration of the proposed Silvertown neighbourhood development. Credit: Lendlease Corporation.

The Silvertown Partnership, a joint venture (JV) between Starwood Capital and Lendlease, has filed a planning application for the first phase of the £3.5bn Silvertown development project.

The 50-acre site is located in the London Borough of Newham in the UK.

The development aims to fully restore the Silvertown site, where the Millennium Mills building has been abandoned for about 40 years, to form the centrepiece of the new community.

Upon completion, the newly redeveloped site will feature around 6,500 new homes, of which 50% will be affordable housing and a new cultural hub for the Royal Docks.

The cultural hub will comprise brand-new arts and leisure facilities, cafés, restaurants and bars.

The development will also feature new public squares, canal walkways, a paddle board club and new bridges, over 780,000ft² of next-generation work and creative spaces in the refurbished buildings and surrounding employment quarter of Millennium Mills.

The Silvertown Partnership includes Greater London Authority (GLA), Homes England and The Guinness Partnership (TGP).

Lendlease Silvertown Project director Ed Mayes said: “Silvertown is finally being reimagined as a vibrant new centre for the Royal Docks – a place where people can live and work well, better connected to the water and each other.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Silvertown development, as we reveal plans for a neighbourhood that will create thousands of much-needed new affordable homes and jobs for Newham.”

Prior + Partners serves as lead consultant for the hybrid planning application and master planners for the whole Silvertown site.

Architects for the development include AHMM, dRMM, Pollard Thomas Edwards, Maccreanor Lavington, and Gort Scott with OMMX.

The landscape architects are Churchman Thornhill Finch and Danish practice SLA.