Larsen & Toubro received an EPC contract for a 112.5MW solar power plant in the Indian state of West Bengal. Credit: StockSnap / Pixabay.

Larsen & Toubro’s Construction unit has received orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution and Buildings & Factories businesses in India and overseas.

These orders put together have been termed as significant, which the company defines as carrying a value between Rs10bn and Rs25bn ($120m-$310m).

The Renewables division of the Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 112.5MW solar power plant in the southwestern part of the Indian state of West Bengal.

The West Bengal state undertaking is carrying out this project with financing from a foreign development bank.

Larsen & Toubro was awarded this package on an international competitive bidding basis by the state undertaking.

In the central-western part of the state of Uttar Pradesh, the business has secured a contract to perform works to develop power distribution infrastructure under the Revamped Reforms-linked Distribution Scheme.

The scope of the contract includes loss reduction works including GIS asset mapping.

According to Larsen & Toubro, Power Transmission & Distribution business received an order to undertake the electrical system and the related civil and instrumentation works for an energy company in the Middle East.

Larsen & Toubro’s Buildings & Factories Business was awarded a contract by Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to build a 600-bed super speciality hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai, Maharashtra state.

The scope of work for this brownfield project covers the construction of a total of 0.73 million ft2 in two phases with composite steel structure, finishing, MEP, MGPS, 15 modular OTs, three LINAC bunkers, PTS, and associated external development works.

It will construct a building with three basements, one ground floor and 11 floors above.

The first phase of the hospital project will be completed in 23 months, while the second phase will be in 17 months, with a three-month gap between both phases for the purpose of shifting and demolishing current building structures.