UK-based real estate investment company Landsec has gained planning permission for the redevelopment of Red Lion Court in Bankside, Southwark, UK.

This project is a part of the firm’s one-million-square-foot development pipeline to build a green office cluster in Southwark.

Located on the banks of the River Thames, the new Red Lion Court development will deliver 230,000ft² of Grade A offices, retail, and open public area.

The project will comprise floorplans ranging from 18,000ft² to 26,600ft² with access to outdoor spaces on every floor, a large communal roof terrace, and offer sweeping views of the city.

Architecture company Bjarke Ingels Group has designed this green office project, and Savills and Cushman & Wakefield have been appointed to serve as the leasing agents.

Red Lion Court will be net-zero in construction and operation, keeping with Landsec’s sustainability policy.

Landsec is expected to achieve or exceed GLA and Southwark policy regarding sustainability, biodiversity, and energy efficiency, by reusing a part of the existing building and choosing low-carbon and recycled materials.

The project will lead to a huge biodiversity net gain on-site due to the development of pocket parks, public gardens, green roofs, and ample planting.

Upon completion, the building will be entirely electric, with a Sustainable Urban Drainage System to repurpose rainwater for future use.

It will aim for WELL Core Platinum and BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification.

Following a two-year public consultation, plans for the building were created in collaboration with the local community and other relevant stakeholders.

More than 45% of the property will be publicly accessible and feature an extended Thames Path, affordable office space, retail space, a bike repair facility, and a wellness centre.

Landsec head of workplace Oliver Knight said: “As new working patterns solidify, people are choosing to travel to their place of work more regularly if it offers them an easy and well-connected commute, opportunities to collaborate with clients and colleagues plus somewhere to socialise and experience something new outside of work. Red Lion Court delivers a landmark office with restaurants, bars and cultural institutions like the Tate Modern on its doorstep. The space embraces its prominent waterfront position to provide a new workspace focused on wellness, flexibility and environmental responsibility.”