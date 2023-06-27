The redevelopment will cover 0.9ha of area across Lancaster’s city centre. Credit: 652234 via Pixabay.

Lancaster City Council in the UK has chosen Eric Wright Construction to develop Coopers Fields, a housing project that will feature 139 affordable homes.

The selection was made after a competitive tender process, which was run through the North West Construction Hub’s framework for projects valued at more than £25m.

Coopers Fields represents the first phase of Lancaster’s ‘Canal Quarter’ redevelopment plan.

The redevelopment covers 0.9ha of area in Lancaster’s city centre, including the Upper and Lower St Leonardgate surface car parks that are owned by the council.

Eric Wright’s commercial director Phil Brown said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the area, having delivered the Caton Court project and the Luneside student accommodation project and look forward to utilising our knowledge of green buildings and Passivhaus principles developed on previous schemes to deliver a highly sustainable project.”

The project is led by the council’s housing team while Anderton Gables is serving as retained consultant project manager. Meanwhile, PRP is serving as the project’s architect.

The Canal Quarter regeneration scheme will include approximately 580 rentable and private homes. Two new public squares offering social event spaces alongside a new Brewery Street will also be added as part of the project.

Lancaster City Council deputy leader Caroline Jackson said: “A key ambition of the Canal Quarter masterplan is to breathe new life into this area of Lancaster by providing local people and families with much-needed affordable housing.