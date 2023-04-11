The new move will see a total carbon reduction of 28% when compared to the company’s concrete usage last year. Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay.

Laing O’Rourke has announced it switched to low-carbon concrete at all of its new projects in the UK.

Effective from 1 April, this sole use of low-carbon concrete will expedite its advancement towards its net zero goals.

The change will be effective immediately and applies to all its new projects that commenced main construction on or after 1 April.

This move is expected to lead to a huge reduction in the firm’s Scope 3 carbon emissions.

After a long-term research programme co-funded by Laing O’Rourke and Innovate UK, and in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and Sheffield University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, the company has proven that a range of low-carbon concrete options can be used on projects as a substitute for conventional concrete.

The total carbon reduction will be 28% when compared with Laing O’Rourke’s concrete usage last year.

This leads to a saving of 14.4 million kgCO₂e, which is equivalent to planting 120,000 trees or 94 hectares of forest.

Laing O’Rourke chief operating officer Cathal O’Rourke said: “We’ve committed to being a net zero company before 2050 and we are looking at every possible measure to accelerate our progress. In construction, the greatest challenge is reducing Scope 3 emissions – the embodied carbon in purchased materials.

“Reducing all carbon emissions is a priority for our business. The built environment makes a significant contribution to global warming and constructors must work with clients and design partners to deploy new technologies and innovations that make modern methods the norm and enable us to build in less carbon-intensive ways.”