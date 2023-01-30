The project will enable trains to travel in both directions Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

The board of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has given the go-ahead to a master cooperative agreement (MCA) with the City of Inglewood for the 1.6-mile Transit Connector Project.

The new line will help link the Metro K Line to the region’s sports and entertainment venues such as the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome and South Los Angeles’ housing and commercial centres.

Via a Joint Powers Authority, Metro and the City of Inglewood formed a collaborative and cooperative single-purpose entity to manage the design, construction, funding, operations and maintenance of the project.

The ground-breaking for the project is expected to begin in 2024, with completion expected in 2028.

Expected to help accommodate up to 11,000 passengers per hour, the project will enable trains to travel in both directions.

The project will feature three stations, including Market Street/Florence Avenue Station, Prairie Avenue/Manchester Boulevard Station and Prairie Avenue/Hardy Street Station.

By offering connections to the Metro K Line and Downtown Inglewood, the Market Street/Florence Avenue Station will be located between Market Street and Locust Street.

Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Manchester Boulevard, the Prairie Avenue/Manchester Boulevard Station will deliver service to the Forum, the LASED at Hollywood Park, SoFi Stadium and existing and future local businesses and residences.

The Prairie Avenue/Hardy Street Station, which will be located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Hardy Street, will offer service to the LASED at Hollywood Park, SoFi Stadium, and other existing and future local businesses and residences.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said: “The Inglewood Transit Connector will provide a valuable first/last mile connection to the K Line and give Metro customers a fast and easy way to get from our expansive rail network to some of our region’s premier sports and live entertainment destinations.”