Completion of the project is expected in February 2024. Credit: Alexa via Pixabay.

Hertfordshire County Council has appointed Kori Construction to construct a £17.5m care home in South Oxhey, Hertfordshire, UK, reported the Watford Observer.

As per the contract, Kori will build a three-storey care home with 75 bedrooms, communal spaces, external courtyards, a café, therapy/treatment areas, and other facilities.

The construction contractor has commenced enabling work on-site with bulk earthworks, sheet piling, and the laying of road infrastructure to help achieve optimal access to the site.

This care home is being constructed on the 3.61ha site, which previously accommodated Little Furze primary school in South Oxhey, alongside Oxhey Woods Local Nature Reserve.

In 2004, the school was closed after an analysis that the south Watford suburb had more school places than needed.

Kori Construction managing director Jordan Connachie was quoted by the Construction Index as saying: “The care home will be set very close to nature, providing a beautiful and tranquil space for residents to enjoy. We’re looking forward to getting started on the main build and delivering a first-class care facility.

“The design of the building reflects the contemporary style similar to other recent precedents in the area such as the South Oxhey regeneration scheme, and the flat roof facilitates the use of a green roof to fit in with the woodland surroundings, and the installation of solar photovoltaic cells to produce renewable energy.”

Completion of the care home project is expected for February next year.