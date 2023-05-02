A rendering of Frontera Logistics Supersite. Credit: © Koontz Corporation/PRNewswire.

Commercial and multi-family properties developer Koontz has revealed plans to construct an industrial mega-site known as the Frontera Logistics Supersite in Texas, US.

The site covers 188 acres and is claimed to be positioned as one of the largest and final infill sites inside Loop 410 in the San Antonio region.

The proposed development includes parking areas that can accommodate 3,350 cars and 812 trailers and a manufacturing and warehouse area of up to 2.8 million square feet (msf).

The Frontera Logistics Supersite will feature regional drainage facilities without a 100-year floodplain on the property, and four points of access from Somerset Road and Loop 353, with uninterrupted access from Laredo.

San Antonio Water System has approved a utility service agreement to offer water and sewer services for up to 2.8msf of commercial development incorporating existing facilities.

The site will be constructed outside the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, allowing the plan to avoid restrictions from The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

It has received verified geotechnical reports, which support industrial development with no risk to the environmental conditions.

Located in the Texas Triangle, Frontera Logistics Supersite is expected to increase by 3.5 million by 2030, with the whole region becoming home to 21.65 million people.

The project’s preliminary architectural design was created by Beaty Palmer Architects. Vickrey & Associates will provide engineering services.

The company has appointed Partners Real Estate’s local branch to handle Frontera’s sales and leasing.

Koontz president and CEO Bart Koontz said: “It’s extraordinary that we were able to assemble together and negotiate the purchase of these 11 contiguous tracts of land inside Loop 410.

“The location is superb; the topography is flat and yields 188 usable acres. Not only does it provide excellent ingress to and egress from IH-35 northbound and southbound, as well as other major arteries, but it also has direct access from Mexico via Laredo. It is rare in today’s market to be able to assemble such a large amount of land so close to San Antonio’s CBD, and we are excited about the opportunity to develop Frontera on this site.”