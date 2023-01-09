Onyx SkyView will offer a collection of studios, and one, two and three-and-a-half-bedroom apartments. Credit: Pexels / Pixabay.

Kooheji Contractors, the construction unit of Bahrain-based Kooheji Development, is set to soon break ground on Onyx SkyView, a new mixed-use project to be developed on a 108,000m² at Bahrain Bay, reported TradeArabia.

The project will comprise luxury residences, offices, and a retail unit, and provide a landscape feature along with an uninterrupted Manama skyline and complete sea views.

Onyx SkyView will be developed on spacious grounds featuring terraces of green outdoor spaces and amenities only for residents.

The 53-level project, with its main entrance facing the Four Seasons hotel, will offer 435 ultra-luxury residences, 40 offices, and seven retail units.

The office space will be spread over ten floors, with four offices on each floor.

Kooheji Development CEO Mohamed Abdulghaffar AlKooheji said: “We will soon break ground on Onyx SkyView, an iconic project in Bahrain’s skyline. And with Kooheji Contractors’ expertise and experience in the construction industry, we are certain that this project will be another success story of Kooheji’s legacy.”

Onyx SkyView will offer a collection of studios, one, two and three-and-a-half-bedroom apartments blended with unique designs and inspired lifestyle inclusions.

The floor-to-ceiling windows will provide residents with skyline views from their bedrooms and living spaces.

Classic wooden flooring designs, excellent stone finishes and panelled walls will render a natural feel.

The spacious floor plans will meet the requirements of various customers and can be easily configured to cater to various purposes.

AlKooheji added: “Our combined experience of 50 years in the real estate and construction sector, and, in particular, the development of high-rise luxury residential towers, will ensure that this project is completed with the highest quality standards and high-end detail finishes.”

This luxurious and resort-like community is close to some renowned destinations, such as the Bahrain Bay promenade, five-star hotels, the Gardens, and the seafronts.

It will have eight elevators and four car-parking levels, and two basement floors providing parking space for about 700 cars.

The resort-style indoor and outdoor amenities include an indoor multipurpose hall, gymnasiums, play areas, outdoor water facilities, fitness areas with a lap infinity pool, etc.