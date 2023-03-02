The new school will feature 27 classrooms, a staff room, office, waiting area, therapy room, library, IT lab, meeting rooms, and more. Credit: Kier.

UK-based construction company Kier has been awarded a contract by the Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council to build a £25m net-zero operation teaching block for the Hawthorn All-Through School in south Wales, UK.

The Hawthorn All-Through School project will deliver new facilities for staff and students from the Heol y Celyn English Medium Primary, Hawthorn Primary and Hawthorn High schools.

The construction of the new teaching block will require the demolition of three of the school’s existing buildings.

One of these buildings is the old caretaker’s house. Stone from this Victorian building will be reused in the new building.

The new school will feature 27 classrooms, a staff room, an office, a waiting area, a therapy room, a library, an IT lab, meeting rooms, music areas, and two new multi-use game areas. These amenities are in addition to the current all-weather pitch.

The project will see the development of a new car park, pick-up/drop-off spaces, and a designated bus drop-off zone.

Kier has procured the project through the SEWSCAP framework.

The work is anticipated to finish in 2025.

Kier Construction Western & Wales regional director Jason Taylor said: “This project presents a unique opportunity to provide not one but three schools with state-of-the-art facilities which will be a significant asset to the community of Pontypridd for generations to come.

“With the recently completed Ffynnon Taf Primary School just ten minutes down the road using a nearby hot spring to heat its classrooms, this project further demonstrates our commitment to providing sustainable buildings in south Wales.”