The academy will be two storeys with an area of 5000m², and will provide an array of specialist learning services. Credit: M Monk via Unsplash.

UK-based construction company Kier has been selected to develop Carew Academy, a new special educational needs and disability (SEND) school for students in the borough of Sutton, south London, UK.

The UK government’s Department for Education is funding the project, and Orchard Hill College and the Academy Trust will manage the new school.

Replacing the existing Carew Academy, the new facility will expand the provision for additional and complex learning needs in the area by providing 246 spaces for children and young people in the south and south-east areas of London.

The two-storey, 5000m² academy will provide an array of special learning spaces that bring together art, drama, food technology, music, sports, science, life skills, social, and ICT facilities together with a complete range of onsite therapy services such as speech and language therapy, emotional literacy, and occupational therapy.

Kier Construction London/Southern regional director John Bolton said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with the Department for Education and Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust again in delivering a new outstanding SEND facility to address the increased need for specialist education places in the borough and surrounding communities.

“During this project we will also provide wider social and economic benefits to the community by offering work placements and apprenticeships, procuring materials locally where possible, volunteering with local community groups and engaging with local schools.”

This is Kier’s second facility for Orchard Hill College and the Academy Trust after completing the Addington Valley Academy in Croydon, London.

Carew Academy headteacher James Kearns said: “We are looking forward to moving into a new school building that has been purpose designed to meet our student’s needs. The new facilities and equipment will provide them with a modern, safe, inspiring space to learn and thrive.”