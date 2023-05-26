The centre is expected to open to students in 2024. Credit: Kidderminster College.

Kidderminster College in England has announced the ground-breaking of construction of the Construction and Automotive Green Technology Centre.

The centre will provide a variety of facilities for students, with access to the latest technology and equipment and a dynamic learning environment to improve practical skills and knowledge.

The development of the centre addresses the growing shortage of construction and automotive skills in the Wyre Forest and wider Worcestershire region.

It will prioritise green technology and sustainability, incorporating modern construction methods and skills training to accommodate the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The project is being funded by a joint effort between the government’s Getting Building Fund, Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership, and Kidderminster College that includes the national college group (NCG).

The initial value of the project is valued at approximately £1.4m.

Gemini Property is the owner and developer of the site, while Kidderminster College has entered a long-term lease for the building.

Construction works on the new centre, which is located off Stourport Road in the town of Kidderminster, began in April.

Kidderminster College headteacher Cat Lewis said: “We’re delighted to announce the construction of our new Construction and Automotive Green Technology Centre, made possible through our partnerships with owners and developers Gemini Property, and Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership.

“The facility will provide a cutting-edge space for learners to learn using the latest equipment and modern methods of construction and will enable us to put green skills and sustainability at the centre of our curriculum.

“Our vision for Kidderminster College is to be an exceptional local college, making a real difference to the lives and opportunities of our community, and this centre will open a wealth of opportunities to further develop and align our curriculum through the expansion of Higher Technical Qualifications, T Levels and industry-based professional qualifications, all of which future-proof our local and regional workforce.”

The centre is expected to open to students in 2024.