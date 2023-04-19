This project is claimed to be one of the largest Emtelle facilities worldwide. Credit: Kezad Group.

The Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) Group and Scotland-based Emtelle have broken ground on the facility for manufacturing, distribution, and R&D of blown fibre units and ducted network solutions in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The ground-breaking marks the start of the first of three development phases of the Emtelle facility.

It will be co-managed by Kezad through its build-to-suit solution.

Emtelle intends to invest $50m across three development phases.

Kezad Group CEO Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed said: “Today is a historic landmark for Kezad and Emtelle as we begin the development of Emtelle’s new home in Abu Dhabi.

“The development of this facility under our build-to-suit service provides our clients with a customised solution to develop in line with their requirements and budget and according to their specifications.”

This project is claimed to be one of the largest Emtelle facilities worldwide.

Emtelle Group CEO Tony Rodgers said: “Emtelle is delighted that construction work has started for our new state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, which will house our manufacturing facility, distribution centre and R&D innovation centre.

“Emtelle is a company that prides itself in its R&D capability to deliver continuous innovation in high-quality blown fibre solutions.

“It is not coincidental that Emtelle is a world leader and exports its solutions to over 100 countries. This investment demonstrates Emtelle’s commitment to the UAE, and especially to its customers in the Middle East and APAC regions.”