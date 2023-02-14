The Nairobi Railway City project will be developed in phases. Credit: Nicky from Pixabay.

Kenya Railways has started construction works on Phase 1 of The Nairobi Railway City project, which is expected to cost KES12bn ($95m).

Last December, the ground-breaking ceremony was conducted for the project at the Nairobi Central Railway station.

The Kenyan Government is focused on the redevelopment of the Nairobi Central Railway station and its surrounding areas into a multimodal, transit-oriented and urban development project under the name ‘The Nairobi Railway City’.

The scope of the project will include the construction of a pedestrian footbridge across the Nairobi railway yard, a new Nairobi Central Railway station and a public square.

The project will also cover works related to hoarding and securing the railway station and public park site, as well as detailed drainage upgrades within the Nairobi railway yard.

Other works being carried out include the construction of a new structural steel locomotive shed at the Makadara yard and the relocation of the existing shed at Nairobi Yard, in addition to the paving of Kenya Railways’ headquarters driveway and car park.

Kenya Railways managing director Phillip Mainga said: “The pedestrian footbridge across the Nairobi Railway yard will be all-weather, modern and will also be convenient for people living with disabilities.”

Expected to be completed in 2030, the Nairobi Railway City project will be developed in phases. This project is financially supported by the UK and Kenya governments.