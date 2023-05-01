Construction is set to complete in mid-2025. Image: KENT Corporation/PRNewswire.

US-based sustainable litter products manufacturer Kent Pet Group has broken ground on its new manufacturing plant in Muscatine, Iowa.

The facility will be spread across an area of 113,000ft2 and will be situated on 70 acres next to the KENT distribution centre.

It will be equipped with advanced manufacturing machinery and provide space for research and development and for expansion in the future.

Kent Pet Group president Steve Gordon said: “Our corn-based cat litter is in high demand.

“Expanding our footprint will allow us to continue to enable the love and boundless joy of pets through innovative products and brands around the world.”

Kent Pet has plans to donate more than three million pounds of litter to cat shelters this year.

The company has been able to sell approximately 1.5 billion pounds of litter since it began operations.

It has partnered with WL Port-Land Systems for the plant’s design, engineering, and building services.

Once complete, the facility will generate around 30 new jobs.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said: “Today’s announcement is an excellent example of a great Iowa business taking a raw commodity like corn and adding even more value to it, which in turn creates new jobs and builds an even stronger future for Iowa agriculture.

“KENT Corporation has deep roots here in Muscatine and I’m grateful they chose Iowa as the place to continue to grow their business.”

According to the company, construction is anticipated to complete in mid-2025.