Kengo Kuma has revealed his latest collaboration with Cing Jing Lin Group to construct a prominent residential tower in Taiwan. Credit: Cing Jing Lin Group via PRNewswire.

Taiwan-based developers Cing Jing Lin Group and Swan Development have selected architecture firm Kengo Kuma & Associate (KKAA) to design a multi-family tower, Barclay Park in Tainan’s new redevelopment area.

KKAA is led by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, whose design is influenced by negative architecture and nature.

This is claimed to be the first residential building in Tainan that would feature the use of unique materials and textures.

Besides creating a forest-oriented environment, the design aspires to evoke a sense of community living among trees.

The architect aims to make this project a new international aesthetic residential landmark in Tainan.

Having three decades of experience in real estate services in Taiwan, Cing Jing Lin Group and Swan Development were scouting for an innovative architectural design and focused on KKAA architectural practice.

Cing Jing Lin chairman Lin Zong-Lin said: “Tainan is the ancient capital of Taiwan with a rich cultural and historical legacy. A building in the city typically endures for 50 to 80 years. Our goal is to leave Tainan and Taiwan with a classical home that may be passed down to future generations. That is why we invited KKAA, whose architectural work can be found in 30 countries, to join forces with us.”

KKAA’s prior projects were mostly public buildings, hotels, and commercial facilities.

This latest project is expected to serve as a ‘unique opportunity’ for Kuma to design a multi-family dwelling.

Furthermore, this collaboration is expected to enable the architect and his international company to showcase their ‘ingenuity’ in the use of materials, right from the facade of the building to the interior design of the public spaces.

According to Zong-Lin, this project will demonstrate “a first-class sense of design and uniqueness while raising the visibility of our brand on the international stage”.

Kuma said: “In general, buildings have a stone or concrete-like hardness. In order to bring homes back to the way they were originally intended to be lived in, I incorporated a soft element of trees and other nuances.”

The architectural design of the building is such that it would be able to “respond to the wind and sunlight”, and also sport a “cosy interplay of light and shade”.