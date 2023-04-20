The Salisbury Square Development will offer a new, purpose-built 18-courtroom legal facility. Credit: Bannafarsai_Stock/Shutterstock.

UK-based civil engineering company Keltbray has started work on the complex sub and superstructure packages for the Salisbury Square development for the primary client, The City of London Corporation.

Keltbray is working on this project on behalf of UK-based construction company Mace.

The £73m contract follows the successful completion of Keltbray’s £10m demolition and enabling works package.

This project scope involves installing more than 500 king post piles, contig piles, bearing piles, and secant piles; and constructing a new basement slab, four new cores, and four new cores.

The project also includes the construction of a reinforced concrete superstructure for the court building and a listed building soft strip leveraging cut and carve techniques to conserve significant parts of the heritage building.

Keltbray CEO Darren James said: “Keltbray is very pleased to announce we have secured the contract to deliver the major structural elements on Salisbury Square.

“The contract is a significant step forward for Keltbray in extending our service offering further along the value chain, where clients are recognising the value in our integrated approach to self-delivery.”

The Salisbury Square Development will offer a new, purpose-built 18-courtroom legal facility named the City of London Law Courts and headquarters for the City of London police.

Keltbray Built Environment division managing director Michael O’Hagan said: “With the redevelopment set to take a further three years, we recognise the desire for a highly sustainable build with carbon reduction and the circular economy are key drivers.

“Therefore, where possible, we have developed a methodology to complete the works in the most sustainable manner.”