Officials of Lead Development, JIIC, CGCH attended the ground-breaking ceremony. Credit: Jubail Island.

UAE property developer Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) and real estate firm Lead Development have broken ground on the Jubail Terraces mixed-use project in Souk Al Jubail, Abu Dhabi.

This development will feature 242 apartments in low-rise, low-impact blocks and 23 retail units on the ground floor of each building.

The Jubail Terraces community will feature studios, three-bedroom floorplans and three-bedroom duplexes.

Amenities to be provided will include retail spaces, a parking area, landscaped public gardens, and gym facilities.

UAE-based general contractor Construction General Contracting House (CGCH) has received an AED327m ($89.05m) contract from Jubail Island to develop this project.

The Jubail Terraces community was launched for sale in February and will be ready to occupy in March 2025.

The land plot handover began in March and the start of the villa and townhouse handover is expected to take place in December 2023.

Lead Development managing partner Mounir Haidar said: “We are delighted to have officially signed the contract with CGCH to create our newest and most accessible community to date.

“Set to be completed in March 2025, the new low-rise and low-impact apartment blocks offer potential residents even more choice and flexibility in one of Jubail Island’s premium and desirable communities.

“With continued market demand for uniquely designed and high-quality housing, the contract signing further reinforces JIIC’s commitment to developing a world-class landmark destination that is synonymous with luxury living and created with sustainability in mind.”

Canadian-British engineering and design company Atkins will supervise the project.