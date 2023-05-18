Johnson Control’s headquarters campus is also be redesigned and refitted with new features. Credit: Johnson Controls via PRNewswire.

Johnson Controls has broken ground on an engineering centre and laboratory facility in Glendale, Wisconsin, US.

Once operational, approximately 250 engineering and technology-focused employees will design and test the smart and sustainable building technology.

Johnson Controls will take the property on lease from owner and developer Weas Development.

The facility’s construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Johnson Controls chair and CEO George Oliver said: “Buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions, meaning we have the opportunity to solve one of the most important challenges of our time by applying innovative technologies through healthy, safe and sustainable buildings.

“As part of this journey, we are committed to investing in working environments with the tools and resources that accelerate innovation, foster collaboration and improve efficiency, allowing us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers.

“This new facility is an important step for Johnson Controls and a continuing sign of our commitment to innovation and the Milwaukee metro community we call home.”

To be located just across from the current Johnson Controls campus in Glendale, the 105,000ft² building will serve as a modern space designed for the engineering and testing needs of today, and will remain flexible in nature to cater for future requirements.

The teams working in this facility will focus on hardware and software engineering, including the use of the OpenBlue suite of digital solutions, Building Automation Systems & Controls, and materials testing facilities.

Johnson Controls says it is committed to the sustainable construction and operation of buildings.

Furthermore, the new facility will be a low-impact development and feature Johnson Controls’ equipment, stormwater retention, electric vehicle charging stations, and other technologies to help boost on-site efficiency and improve air filtration.

Through building reuse, the project is expected to see reductions in embodied carbon during its construction.

During the process, construction waste is expected to be reduced and diverted.

For the project, Weas Development and Johnson Controls are working alongside Mortenson Construction, Eppstein Uhen Architects and CBRE Global Commercial Real Estate Services.

Johnson Controls has also announced improvements to its North American headquarters campus in Glendale.

Under the improvements project, the existing Glendale headquarters will feature new contemporary workstations and collaboration spaces.

This work will be completed over the coming months.

The headquarters building has received a Platinum rating of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and holds a WELL Building Standard Health Safety seal.