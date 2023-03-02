Jacobs to design and build an advanced water reuse facility in Los Angeles. Credit: Jacobs / PRNewswire.

US-based engineering and construction services company Jacobs has been awarded a design and build contract for the Donald Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility (AWPF) project by the LA Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) in the US.

The AWPF project is an important part of the City of Los Angeles’ long-term water management goal of completely reusing its water sources.

In addition, it is also claimed to be one of the largest potable reuse projects in the US.

A portion of the city’s drinking water comes from groundwater sources.

The new AWPF will process tertiary effluent from the current Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Plant to generate purified water that can be utilised to replenish groundwater via the Hansen Spreading Grounds.

The project will involve using advanced treatment processes such as microfiltration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet and advanced oxidation to purify over 15 million gallons per day (mgd).

It will cut down the amount of imported water and provide a new groundwater supply source for up to 200,000 customers, and boost the city’s resilience by offering a reliable local source of drinking water in a region impacted by drought.

Jacobs People & Places Solutions America senior vice president Ron Williams said: “Jacobs’ selection by LASAN and LADWP to help secure the city’s long-term water supplies with a new advanced water purification facility is one of several transformative projects happening in the state to address drought concerns in California.

“Water scarcity is a growing issue across the globe. Taking this innovative and collaborative approach to tackle water shortages in Los Angeles offers a safe, sustainable and effective way to manage water resources and address water scarcity issues in the state.”

Under the progressive design-build contract, Jacobs will be responsible for the design, securing approvals, construction, start-up and commissioning.

The city chose the progressive design-build delivery method to lower costs and risks, streamline construction, and enhance schedule performance.

The project has secured funding through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) programme.