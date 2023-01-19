The Palestra building, home to TfL’s Surface Transport and Traffic Operations Centre. Credit: Lars Plougmann from United States / Wikimedia.

Jacobs has gained a role on Transport for London‘s (TfL) Capital Programme Delivery Partner Contract.

The company, which reports approximately $15bn in annual revenue and has a workforce of approximately 60,000, will work with Gardiner and Theobald on the TFL contract.

TfL will use this Capital Programme Delivery Partner Contract to procure project management, construction management and project management office (PMO) services and resources.

The transport agency estimates the contract to operate for four years, with immediate mobilisation.

The contract allows TfL’s Capital Delivery team, responsible for delivering all major programmes and line upgrades across its network, for benefiting from the consultancy support from Jacobs.

Jacobs will initially support projects that include station improvements; asset maintenance; road improvements; line upgrades; systems; healthy streets; commercial development, and major engineering projects.

Jacobs People & Places Solutions senior vice-president for Europe Kate Kenny said: “Planning and delivery of critical infrastructure across the network are vital to supporting more active, accessible and sustainable public transport options that create greener, healthier places.

“Working collaboratively with TfL, Jacobs brings wide-ranging capability from across the company to benefit the Capital Program and will help TfL provide additional staff development opportunities through joint knowledge sharing and mentoring.”

Jacobs has supported TfL since 2000 across many projects and programmes, including the integrated impact evaluation for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and its extension and changes to road user charges, multi-disciplinary design support for TfL’s Bus Priority Programme, etc.