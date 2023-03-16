Jacobs will manage infrastructure development projects under the 66-month contract. Credit: Fulton County Schools / PRNewswire.

US-based engineering and construction services company Jacobs has been chosen to manage the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) Capital Improvement Program by the Fulton County Schools (FCS) in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

This programme will execute FCS’ Capital Plan 2027, which will see $648m in capital improvements for the facilities, safety, and technology systems of FCS.

According to the 66-month contract, Jacobs will manage infrastructure development projects involving the construction of five schools, and renovations of 18 schools and two non-instructional buildings within this school district.

Jacobs senior vice-president and general manager Katus Watson said: “Delivering nearly 300 projects in the past ten years to improve FCS’ infrastructure, technology and safety systems affirms our promise to create a more connected, sustainable world.

“We’ll continue to be a robust, collaborative partner focused on innovation and integrated solutions to help deliver the best learning environments for the next generation of thinkers and doers.”

Fulton County School District COO Noel Maloof said: “Fulton County Schools is pleased to continue its relationship with Jacobs. We share a vision that school buildings should be well-built and properly maintained so that students and teachers have the optimal environment for learning and teaching.

“Our partnership over the years has led to more efficiencies and better processes, and these result in a fiscally sound capital programme that has earned our community’s confidence.”

Furthermore, the planned work includes districtwide renovation works of elementary school media centres; improvements and renovations to audio-visual and IT systems; roofing; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC); energy-efficient lighting systems and upgrades to the fire protection and communication systems.

Jacobs is collaborating with its long-term partner Gude Management Group and Corporate Environmental Risk Management for Capital Plan 2027.

Fulton County School District is claimed to be Georgia’s fourth largest school district, with over 94,000 enrolled students and 10,900 employees.

This is Jacobs’ third consecutive five-year contract award since 2012.

Since 2012, the company has managed over $1bn in construction works for FCS.