In 2018, the Strategic Design Partnership obtained the IS044001 international accreditation for collaboration. Credit: Danist Soh via Unsplash.

Balfour Beatty has added US consulting engineer Jacobs as a pre-appointed design consultant to Beatty’s Strategic Design Partnership.

Formed in 2017, the partnership already has Atkins and Mott MacDonald as the first two design consultants on board.

Strategic Design Partnership brings together decades of industry experience and modern technological engineering and designing expertise to deliver increased value to customers.

Jacobs’ People & Places Solutions vice-president and executive sponsor Bruce Chalmers said: “This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of UK infrastructure delivery, putting sustainability and different ways of working at the heart to build better outcomes for society and the environment.”

The partnership builds on the working relationship between designers and contractors, especially for complex construction and infrastructure projects.

It seeks to offer customers the benefit of earlier engagement with coordinated and collaborative design and construction teams.

This approach focuses on delivering the best value solutions in areas such as health and safety, sustainability, social value, and Modern Methods of Construction via design, value engineering and cost-effective design resources usage.

The Strategic Design Partnership obtained the IS0 44001 international accreditation for collaboration in 2018.

Balfour Beatty major projects transport, energy and power CEO Stephen Tarr said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacobs to our strategic design partnership, joining together with Atkins and Mott MacDonald as we continue to reframe the designer-contractor relationship and drive enhanced collaboration and innovation across the construction and infrastructure industry.

“At Balfour Beatty, we truly believe that collaborative partnerships such as the Strategic Design Partnership have the opportunity to revolutionise our industry and must be considered as the vehicle of choice to ensure that projects are procured, designed and delivered safer, faster, better and greener.”