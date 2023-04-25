Construction is expected to begin in early May 2023. Credit: Karsten Würth on Unsplash.

Bulgarian construction company ISA 2000 has won a $2.8m contract for construction works to strengthen the landslide on the Sofia-Pernik road.

The contract announcement was made by the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) of the Bulgarian Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

This project will involve the construction of a reinforced concrete retaining wall and the installation of additional reinforcing system components.

The road will also be resurfaced, and the existing drainage system will be fixed and a new one will be installed.

Bulgarian firm PS Consult will carry out the project as the construction supervisor and the technical design will be supervised by local company Geoconstruct.

As part of a $10.068m project, repair and reconstruction work is being carried out on a total of five sites. The landslide site on the Sofia-Pernik road appeared due to intense rainfall in 2015.

EU Cohesion Fund will provide $8.5m in funding to Bulgaria, and the remaining $1.5m will be funded by the state budget.

The RIA, in a statement, apologised to motorists for the inconvenience caused and said “repairs and restoration work are necessary to ensure safe travel”.

The agency focuses on the development of safe and sustainable road infrastructure and aims to improve road connectivity between the Republic of Bulgaria and other EU member states.

Construction is expected to complete within six months with works set to begin early next month.