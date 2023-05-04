The implementation is expected to be fully complete by 2025. Credit: Inwido/Elitfönster/Cision.

Window and door solutions provider Inwido has announced an investment of over Skr100m in its business unit Elitfönster’s Vetlanda production facilities in Sweden.

The funding marks the largest investment for Elitfönster. It will support a more profitable and sustainable production setting while strengthening Inwido’s and its unit’s position in the country.

Inwido CEO and president Henrik Hjalmarsson said: “This is an assertive investment that gives Inwido great opportunities to strengthen our position in Sweden by increasing capacity in our largest business unit, Elitfönster, while making production more efficient and sustainable.”

Elitfönster currently operates four production facilities, two in Vetlanda and two in Lenhovda.

The investment will allow for the centralisation of Vetlanda’s production plants into a single factory.

In addition, this will also allow production capacity to increase, while lowering energy consumption and impacts on the environment.

Furthermore, the consolidated factory will support innovation and product development and allow the unit to keep supplying quality products in the market.

Elitfönster MD Jonas Hernborg said: “Inwido is a forward-looking owner who, with this investment, is creating a window factory for the future and gives us the opportunity to further strengthen our position. We turn 100 years old next year and this will undoubtedly be a major milestone in our history.”

Inwido expects the investment implementation to complete by 2025.