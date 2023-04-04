The Port Wentworth clinic is expected to open later this year. Credit: Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash.

US-based hospitals and healthcare company Interstate Health has broken ground on its new clinic in Port Wentworth, Georgia, US.

The new clinic is located near areas frequented by commercial drivers. This aligns with the company’s objective to provide more accessible healthcare services to the transportation industry, interstate travellers, and local communities.

The Port Wentworth clinic is expected to open later this year.

The 2,100ft² clinic is being constructed by US-based construction company Gaylor Contracting and is designed by AEI.

Located on Grange Road and Georgia Highway 21 near Interstate 95, the land for this project has been leased from Port Fuel Center. The clinic represents an investment of more than $1m and is expected to create around 20 new jobs in the community.

Port Fuel Center partner Yash Desai said: “The need for the healthcare services Interstate Health is building is glaringly apparent in both the national data and in our conversations with the customers we serve every day.

“We’re proud to be the site for the first new clinic the company will build and are eager to watch its impact first-hand.”

Furthermore, Interstate Health has opened a new clinic in Cookeville, Tennessee. The Occupational Health Center (OHC), a 5,300ft² clinic, offers treatment and care across the Upper Cumberland region.

Current OHC clinicians and staff will continue to serve their present patients and community as part of Interstate Health while linking to an even greater network of impact to help commercial truck drivers that use Interstate 40.

Interstate Health CEO Jeff Seraphine said: “The groundbreaking of our first greenfield clinic coupled with the addition of Occupational Health Center represents a meaningful milestone in our efforts to improve the health and lives of 3.5 million commercial truck drivers nationwide.

“We anticipate that these two locations alone will serve thousands of drivers annually and are eager to watch that impact grow as we work to build a nationwide network of clinics over the next few years.”