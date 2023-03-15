By automating the data flows, customers can eliminate costly manual data re-entry errors. Credit: bridgesward / Pixabay.

US-based fleet intelligence platform IntelliShift has partnered with construction industry data integrator Data Xchange, formerly doing business as Ryvit, to extend construction fleet data automation.

The partnership was announced at ConExpo, the construction trade show being held in Las Vegas from 14 to 18 March.

This partnership will allow IntelliShift to integrate with Trimble Viewpoint and Sage, which are claimed to be two leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for the construction industry.

Trimble Viewpoint Vista is a completely integrated ERP solution that optimises project workflows, enhances collaboration and provides insights into financial conditions.

The first stage of this collaboration with Data Xchange enables mutual customers to automate data flow between Trimble Viewpoint Vista and IntelliShift, thereby offering deep connectivity with the click of a button.

This integration comprises the automated flow of jobs, equipment, sites, location transfer, and metre readings.

By automating these data flows, mutual customers can eliminate costly manual data re-entry errors; improve resource planning and allocation by providing more accurate visibility and activity data of owned and rented assets at each job site; and aligns planning and execution across the office, field, and shop.

Furthermore, customers can quickly see new insights from telematics, asset, and job site data.

IntelliShift product and partnerships vice president Greg Mattes said: “IntelliShift’s vision to be the fleet intelligence platform of choice for the construction industry takes another important step forward through our partnership with Data Xchange.

“The integration with Trimble Viewpoint Vista combines their real-time and historical business intelligence data with our real-time and historical fleet intelligence data to achieve greater productivity and profitability, but also enhances our platform strategy surfacing and pairing the insights you need to make better business decisions.

“Over the next several months, we will enable a similar integration for Sage customers.”

Trimble TC1 partner executive Steve Hellin said: “Data Xchange exists to accelerate interoperability in construction. Adding IntelliShift to our strategic partnership program will introduce a solid option in the world of fleet management to our growing network of AEC customers and ConTech partners.

“IntelliShift’s commitment to safety is a shining example of how our industry can leverage technology to take better care of people while also improving the bottom line of the business.”