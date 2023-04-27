The project will begin in May 2023 and completed in mid-2024. Credit: © Instalco.

Gällivare Municipality has awarded a contract to Instalco company MRM Mining for the construction of a new riding centre in Sweden.

Another Instalco firm, EPS Sweden, will serve as a subcontractor on the project, which has an overall order value of Skr85m ($8.3m) for Instalco.

This project will be carried out in stages and involves the construction of a stable, a riding school, and spaces for staff.

The design and planning phase is being carried out by the local riding club, MRM Mining, the project coordinator, and Gällivare Municipality.

As part of the project, Instalco will oversee the installation of electrical, plumbing, heating, and ventilation systems.

MRM Mining CEO Frida Larsson said: “With this assignment, we are looking forward to being a part of helping to make Gällivare an even more attractive place to live and work. The work will require very careful planning to ensure delivery of the highest quality, particularly since some of it will be done during wintertime, in an Arctic climate.”

“The old riding facility is located right next to the site where the new centre will be built. There are many horses there and people coming and going all the time, which requires us to take extra care with keeping the work site protected and safe. We are happy to have been entrusted with this very important assignment and look forward to collaborating with Gällivare Municipality on it.”

Set to begin next month, the project is scheduled to complete in mid-2024.