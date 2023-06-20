The project will be carried out in partnership with design consultants AAP Design Construction. Credit: Infracorp.

Infrastructure developer Infracorp has unveiled Marina Bay, a $200m luxurious residential development located on Reef Island on the northern coast of Manama in Bahrain.

The project is part of Infracorp’s aim to create sustainable communities across the countries in which it operates.

For the project, Infracorp partnered with design consultants AAP Design Construction, a full-service design and construction company specialising in design and building projects in Portugal and Kuwait.

The launch of this high-end project comes shortly after Infracorp completed and delivered the first phase of the California Village residences in Dubai and launched its second phase, as well as completing the first phase of Marina in Bahrain Harbour.

Infracorp CEO Majed Al Khan said: “We take pride in our consistency in delivering impactful real estate projects that have significantly boosted the real estate and urban development in Bahrain. Our efforts align with the government’s Economic Vision for 2030 and tourism strategy.

“Our success is driven by the unique investment and regulatory landscape of the kingdom, which continues to shape the tourism and real estate sectors and contribute to the economic growth with our diverse portfolio of investment opportunities.

“The Marina Bay project is part of Infracorp’s expansion plans in the real estate portfolio in creating sustainable infrastructure developments across the region,” Al Khan added.

Infracorp B.S.C. specialises in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, with $1.1bn (BD413.6m) in capital.

It manages a portfolio of around $3bn in infrastructure assets that includes 250 million square feet of space in the Gulf, North Africa and South Asia.