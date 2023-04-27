This self-service dashboard and project analytics strategy provides greater transparency and cooperation. Credit: InEight/Business Wire.

Field-proven project management software provider InEight has released its latest software updates for its platform to enable transparency across all construction phases.

The update will help in integrating 16 core project management business activities into a central platform.

The latest version of InEight Explore features live digital dashboards and offers insight into project development, costs, timetables, modifications, and risks for projects and portfolios.

It enables developers, contractors, and engineers to carry out projects that respond quickly to change and provide unprecedented transparency and cooperation between the parties involved.

Based on Microsoft Power BI, InEight dashboards allow users to create project-specific key performance indicators, metrics, and dashboards without any database or programming skills.

This self-service dashboard and project analytics strategy provide increased transparency and cooperation.

InEight has employed AI to develop new project plans and offer recommendations.

With the help of InEight’s connected data approach, construction companies can establish a foundation to train AI models that will improve human intelligence.

InEight chief product officer Brad Barth said: “Pressures on capital project budgets and schedules are increasing, resulting in an increasing need for more accurate, more risk-sensitive project plans and more efficient performance. InEight has set itself the goal of overcoming these challenges with the help of a networked project management platform. This eliminates friction losses in work processes and supports everyone involved in seeing the big picture so that more predictable project results can be achieved.”