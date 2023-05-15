The BMC is hoping to have the project complete by November this year, but this could be extended if the original design changes. Credit: PDPics via Pixabay.

India’s Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) intends to build a bowstring bridge to link the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) with Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), reported the Indian Express.

The 10.58km MCRP is expected to reduce the time to travel in Mumbai, India.

The high-speed road project will start near Princes Street’s flyover, which is close to Marine Drive and end at BWSL.

It was previousl planned to link the MCRP with the BWSL via an arterial bridge. However, with the nearby fishing community protesting against the development of an arterial bridge with monopiles (pillars), the BMC planned to replace the arterial bridge with a bowstring bridge.

The local fishing community claimed that the gap between the pillars was not sufficient and safe enough for boats, particularly during the monsoon season when waves are strong.

The primary reason for selecting a bow bridge was safety, which will be held by high-tension cords instead of a base support of pillars. Due to the shape of the arch because of the cords, the bridge resembles a bow.

With the bridge’s design finalised, the BMC plans to complete the project by November this year. However, any further change in the design of the 120m bow-bridge is likely to lead to an extension of this deadline to at least May 2024.