IKO is a manufacturer of residential and commercial roofing products. Credit: Victor / Unsplash.

IKO, a Delaware-based residential and commercial roofing manufacturer, has announced its plans to construct two new manufacturing sites in Chester County of South Carolina, US.

The fibreglass manufacturing facility will be located on Lancaster Highway outside of Chester, while the 325,000ft² fibreglass mat manufacturing facility will be about a quarter mile away.

Glass mat is an essential aspect in the production of asphalt shingles.

Both facilities will supply to IKO’s growing network of shingle manufacturing sites in the US.

IKO expects to finish the construction of the two facilities and begin production by late 2025.

The two facilities will mark an investment of over $360m by IKO and will create almost 200 local jobs in the local community.

IKO CEO David Koschitzky said: “IKO is very pleased to be opening its first wholly owned glass and glass mat facilities in South Carolina. This is just the latest of many significant investments IKO has made to support a growing US market presence.

“We are tremendously gratified by the warm welcome we have received from the state and local governments, and as a family-run business, we look forward to being part of the Chester County business community family for many years to come.”

Set up in 1951, IKO is a family-owned business that manufactures roofing, waterproofing and insulation products catering to residential and commercial markets.

It operates over 35 manufacturing plants across North America and Europe.