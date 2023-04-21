The facility progressed from its pilot phase into everyday production. Credit: Dori/commons.wikipedia.org.

Residential and commercial roofing products manufacturer IKO has commissioned its asphalt shingle recycling line in Ontario, Canada.

Covering 28,000ft², the construction of the two-story recycled asphalt shingles (RAS) facility was planned in late 2019. The facility broke ground in 2021, and construction was completed in 2022.

The IKO RAS will have the capacity to recycle up to 150tpd of shingle material when it is fully operational later in the year.

IKO Hagerstown TPO facility plant manager Edgard Leite said: “We’re just getting started, but already we’re learning how to gain greater efficiencies from the process. We are eager to realise our goal of re-utilising all our raw material waste.”

Located at Hawkesbury, this facility is one of the company’s eight contemporary shingle manufacturing lines.

An average shingle recycling factory currently generates approximately 5,000tpa of recycled content.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency 2020 report, more than 15 million tonnes of asphalt shingles are dumped every year, with 13 million tonnes being landfilled and two million tonnes being recovered for further use as of 2018.

IKO CEO David Koschitzky said: “The first significant step towards reducing shingle-related disposal in landfills is our goal to achieve zero per cent waste at every plant location. We are well on our way to achieving this objective at our Hawkesbury facility, and we will use what we learned from this effort to rapidly innovate even more efficient lines at both IKO Hagerstown and at each of our shingle plants in the coming years.”