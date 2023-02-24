Construction work is anticipated to commence later this year, with the units being ready for occupancy in 2025. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay.

UK-based Hyde Group has secured approval from the Royal Borough of Greenwich for the regeneration of Brookhill Estate in Woolwich, UK.

Six buildings with a communal garden will replace the estate’s 80 houses.

The scheme will see 254 new homes delivered in a combination of flats, maisonettes, and houses, with 49% affordable units.

Hyde Group chief investment officer Guy Slocombe said: “The regeneration of the Brookhill Estate will provide hundreds of much-needed, energy-efficient homes for the area.”

The regeneration of Brookhill Estate has been designed by architect Levitt Bernstein.

As per the plan, the estate will be turned into a neighbourhood built around open spaces, including a central landscaped ‘green spine’, which will serve as a pedestrian path connecting the new neighbourhood with its surroundings.

The layout features 1,885m² of play areas throughout the estate and promotes active travel through safer streets.

Following a consultation with the neighbourhood, the Brookhill Estate regeneration plan has been designed, with 86% of residents approving it.

Levitt Bernstein associate director Simon Lea said: “Levitt Bernstein and Hyde championed a collaborative approach for the regeneration. By working closely with residents from the outset, we’ve been able to shape a scheme that will significantly improve the quality of life for those living on the estate, with homes and landscape working ‘hand-in-glove’ to create a lush and pleasant neighbourhood.”

