The Hoover Treated Wood Products (HTWP) leadership team broke ground on a new fire-retardant wood treatment facility in Fairfield, Texas. Credit: Hoover / PR Newswire.

US-based fire retardant wood manufacturing company Hoover Treated Wood Products (HTWP) has broken ground on a wood treating facility in Fairfield, Texas, US.

Being built with an investment of $9m, the facility is set to open later this year. It will be dedicated to the treatment of fire-retardant wood products used in new construction projects across the region.

Fire-retardant wood products are used to build framing and sheathing walls and roofs.

HTWP CEO Dave Gillrie said: “We are thrilled to expand our operations into Texas to service the booming commercial and residential construction industries.

“Fairfield is the ideal choice for our new facility which will feature state-of-the-art technology and bring terrific career opportunities. We truly appreciate the warm acceptance we’ve received from the city and look forward to deepening our connection to this vibrant community.”

The new facility is expected to create about 50 jobs during the first five years of operations.

The Fairfield Economic Development Corporation (EDC) supported HTWP’s expansion in Texas. It also helped the company in securing a land grant at the Fairfield Industrial Park South.

Fairfield EDC president David Fowler said: “Fairfield EDC is focused on helping businesses create products and services that grow beyond our local economy.

“These types of new businesses are what generate revenue to build our local economy, and I can’t think of a better fit for this than Hoover. With a broad network, this plant will put products made by the Fairfield community into hands throughout the region.”