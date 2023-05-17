The major housing scheme is expected to include the construction of 252 houses. Credit: Choice Housing Ireland.

Choice Housing has announced the commencement of construction on the first phase of the Derry/Londonderry housing development in Northern Ireland.

The collaboration between property development company South Bank Square and housing association Choice Housing is responsible for delivering the project known as ‘Rosses Gate’.

South Bank Square’s Martin Mallon said: “We are delighted to see construction work underway and progressing well at our new Rosses Gate development.

“The shared vision for ourselves and our partners at Choice Housing is to create a high-quality, mixed-tenure development with housing for all. The development is highly accessible and located close to a range of local schools, shopping [centres], Altnagelvin Hospital and the River Foyle greenway. We expect the first houses to be available for occupation later this year.’’

The development is a major housing scheme in the city. It will involve the construction of 252 new homes.

The project, which is being built just off of Clooney Road near the Gransha roundabout, comprises social housing, properties for sale and for private rental.

It will also feature open landscaped areas, with play parks and a neighbourhood centre.

Choice Housing Development director Jon Anderson said: “Derry City and Strabane Council has seen the number of applicants on the social housing waiting list rise by 20% in the past two years, with the city being one of the areas of highest demand in Northern Ireland.

“This development will help prevent that list from spiralling further and provide individuals with permanent accommodation. All homes will be designed to a high-quality specification and the development will nurture a community feel and promote the use of open green spaces. We are looking forward to the delivery of these new homes and welcoming families to Rosses Gate.”