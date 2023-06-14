HOTSAT-1 is expected to be used in commercial operations in October this year. Credit: SatVu.

Climate technology company Satellite Vu (SatVu) has announced the successful launch of its thermal imaging satellite ‘HOTSAT-1’ alongside satellite launcher SpaceX.

The satellite lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US.

The space-enabled climate technology is currently in orbit and has already established its first communication.

Incorporated with advanced thermal imaging technology, it has been designed and manufactured in collaboration with Surrey Satellite Technology in the UK.

HOTSAT-1 is the first of eight satellites in SatVu’s planned constellation. The spacecraft features a 3.5m resolution mid-wave infrared imager.

This advanced video generation capability will help in reshaping global analysis and facilitate a range of improved applications.

The geospatial data provided by HOTSAT-1 will be used to evaluate heat loss in structures, measure energy efficiency and more.

According to SatVu, the solution will help government bodies and commercial institutes to identify changes and variances across buildings and essential infrastructure.

This detection capability will then enable them to implement sustainability measures to lessen any related environmental impacts.

The UK Space Agency’s CEO Dr Paul Bate said: “Satellite Vu’s HOTSAT-1 is a milestone moment for the evolution of Earth observation technology and the benefits it can bring us.

“UK Space Agency funding has not only helped make HOTSAT-1 a reality but has catalysed investment into Satellite Vu, including in their recent successful £12.7m funding round.

“This is a brilliant example of UK technology leading the way in using space to improve sustainability, as the data it provides will bring a clearer picture of the impact our energy use has on the planet, empowering organisations across sectors to make better and more climate-conscious choices.”

The first images from HOTSAT-1 are anticipated to be sent out next month, with commercial operations of the satellite set to begin in October.