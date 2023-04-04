The new facility will be built in phases. Credit: Peter Dargatz from Pixabay.

Technology company Honeywell has broken ground on its regional manufacturing centre at King Salman Energy Park (Spark) in Saudi Arabia.

This is Honeywell’s eighth facility in the country.

Honeywell stated that this facility indicates its strategic growth plans in the country and its support for Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) programme to advance capabilities in research, development and manufacturing of advanced technology at the local level.

The manufacturing centre will include engineering, manufacturing and assembly lines, spanning the company’s portfolio that includes industrial automation and control equipment, field instruments and mobile computers.

Increased capacity through future manufacturing expansion and customer demonstration facilities are also being planned.

The new facility will be built in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed next year.

Honeywell president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Abdullah Al-juffali said: “The ground-breaking of our new facility at SPARK represents a significant investment and an important milestone in Honeywell’s long history of partnership with Saudi Arabia, which dates back to 1948.

“We are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s most important companies in localising and developing innovative technologies to advance critical sectors of the economy. SPARK is the perfect location for us to continue our journey of investment, localization and growth in the Kingdom in line with its sustainability goals and broader Vision 2030 objectives.”

Spark is the new 50km² energy industrial zone in Saudi Arabia and contributes to the country’s Vision 2030 of building a strong economy via diversification and localisation of core sectors.