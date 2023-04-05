The Willamette Tower will include 30 apartments integrating Homma’s Cornerstone AI home solution. Credit: HOMMA Group Inc./PRNewswire.

US-based technology developer Homma Group has partnered with Diamond Realty Investments (DRI), a real estate investment subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsubishi Corporation.

Under this initial joint development project, the partners will work with Dallas-based real estate development company Alamo Manhattan to integrate Homma’s Cornerstone Architectural Intelligence smart home solution into 30 rental units in the new Willamette Tower in Portland, Oregon.

Construction of the Willamette Tower is underway, and the units will be equipped with smart thermostats, an adaptive lighting system, and integrated connected door locks.

In addition to using its Cornerstone Architectural Intelligence platform to integrate smart technology into projects, Homma claimed that builders can leverage it as a centralised management tool for installed devices and services when the units are occupied.

Homma founder and CEO Takeshi Homma said: “The collaboration between DRI and Homma is a proof-of-concept within the emerging smart-home market that has been challenged with delivering ubiquitous solutions to an exponentially growing ‘do-it-for-me’ segment demanding ease-of-use and simplicity.

“DRI gains the most advanced platform for delivering pre-built smart technology and the benefits of modern living to residents – today.

“Homma Group gains a one-to-many partner that will be a key driver in our mission to quickly expand into urban markets undergoing major growth. We look forward to continuing to work with DRI and to exploring the many other opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

The system receives over-the-air software updates, adding new features and improving existing ones, with controls accommodated discreetly in a core hub in the home.