Fusion will feature a collection of 55, three-bedroom town homes and nine live-work townhomes in Hayward, CA. Credit: Business Wire / The True Life Companies.

Homes Built for America, the homebuilding division of The True Life Companies (TTLC), has broken ground on two townhome developments in California’s Bay Area, Fusion and Vida, in the US.

Located in a prominent East Bay location in Bay Area’s Hayward, Fusion will comprise 55 townhomes, including nine live-work residences.

Vida will feature 85 modern townhomes in a mixed-use environment in Sunnyvale, which is claimed to be a location with high demand for residences.

The True Life Companies CEO and chairman Scott Clark said: “Both Hayward and Sunnyvale are especially popular locations due to their proximity to major employment centres, shopping, entertainment and more.

“The ground-breaking of Fusion and Vida marks an important milestone – we’re that much closer to providing more new housing opportunities for home seekers in these highly desirable Bay Area communities.”

The townhomes of Fusion will range from around 1,750ft² to 2,460ft² in size, with a three-bedroom floorplan. This community’s nine live-work residences will include kitchenettes, making them suitable for entrepreneurs.

The first phase of Vida is expected to deliver 50 residences out of 85 units.

The housing units of Vida will include two and three-bedroom floorplans and will range between 1,365ft² and 2,037ft² in area.

Its mixed-use setting will have a renovated commercial area of around 8,000ft².

Fusion and Vida will join SoMi, a brand-new townhome and condominium neighbourhood in Hayward being built by Homes Built for America.

SoMi will feature spacious floorplans, balconies, pet parks, and designer finishes.