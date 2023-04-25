Rendering of the new infrastructure. Credit: Holt Renewables/ Business Wire.

Texas-based public transportation provider CapMetro has teamed up with Holt Renewables to design and construct a solar-powered charging infrastructure solution.

Holt Renewables will carry out this $34m project in partnership with bp pulse, the electric car charging branch of global energy firm bp.

The CapMetro board approved the purchase of 200 zero-emissions buses in 2021, what it claims to be the largest battery-electric transit bus procurement in the US.

To support the electric bus fleet of CapMetro, the project involves the implementation of solar canopies, which will generate renewable energy while also serving as a mounting structure for hands-free overhead charging.

CapMetro president and CEO Dottie Watkins said: “This project will be a game-changer for our agency. We’ll be able to get more of our zero-emissions buses out on the road to provide a quieter and more comfortable ride for our customers.

“We look forward to this partnership with Holt Renewables as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts across the Central Texas region.”

Holt Renewables will design and build a photovoltaic (PV) canopy system spanning 12 acres with more than 7,000 panels to power over 200 buses.

The project will also incorporate the Pantograph depot chargers in the country, which are overhead chargers connected to the vehicle’s battery.

Holt general manager and CEO Peter Holt said: “This project will kickstart the transformation of public transportation in Central Texas and help our state move toward a more efficient solution for charging electric vehicles.”

To assist this project, bp pulse will supervise installing their patent-pending PIDE mounting system, which merges pantograph charging with solar canopies.

bp pulse fleet president Vic Shao said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this project with CapMetro and Holt Renewables to design and deploy a charging solution that will support the energy needs of the battery electric fleet while maximising onsite renewable energy generation with solar canopies.

“This project is yet another example of the innovative solutions bp pulse is bringing to the market to accelerate electrification in transportation.”

CapMetro has pledged to convert its bus fleet to zero emissions by 2035. The North Operations bus yard (North Ops) will house the new infrastructure. Construction is set to commence this October.