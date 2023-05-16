The new community will feature cycle storage, bins, communal courtyard gardens, and electric vehicle charging points among others. Credit: BPTW/Higgins Partnerships.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council has selected Higgins Partnerships for the building of 134 new homes as part of the Hartopp and Lannoy Point development in England.

The Hartopp and Lannoy Point site is being redeveloped and the new homes will replace two 14-storey buildings on the Aintree Estate, Hammersmith.

The new development, designed by architects BPTW, consists of three apartment buildings that range from three to seven storeys.

Of the 134 houses, 45 will be of shared ownership, 22 will be for private sale and 67 will be affordable flats available to rent. Higgins says that 84% of these homes will be ‘affordable’.

The homes will be built to Passivhaus Classic Standards, which will help the council meet its target to become net-zero in its carbon usage by 2030.

The new development will reduce operational net carbon by 86% with a Fabric First approach and include electric vehicle charging facilities for local residents, extensive insulation, ‘blue and green’ roofs, air-source heat pumps and solar panels.

It will feature cycle storage for 250 bikes along with bin storage areas, new communal courtyard gardens, new accessible pedestrian routes and a good level of neighbourhood visibility.

Hammersmith & Fulham Housing and Homelessness cabinet member councillor Frances Umeh said: “I’m delighted that we can start to build these new energy-efficient homes on the Aintree Estate.

“We understand the challenges faced by local residents in finding affordable homes locally, and we are addressing this issue head-on.

“By ensuring that 50% of these stunning new Fulham flats will be available at social or London-affordable rent, we are making progress towards our ambitious goal of providing over 3,000 affordable homes to our local community over the next four years.”