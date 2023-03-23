The applications allow operators to collaborate with oilfield service providers and drilling contractors in real time. Credit: Anita starzycka / Pixabay.

Energy company Hess Corporation has chosen Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace 365 well construction applications powered by iEnergy Hybrid Cloud to plan, design, and build productive wells in a safe and cost-effective way.

Halliburton Landmark is a unit of US-based energy service provider Halliburton Company.

The DecisionSpace 365 applications enable firms to combine planning, design, and operations to create a digital twin of the well construction approach.

The applications allow operators to efficiently collaborate with oilfield service providers and drilling contractors in real-time.

Hess technology and services senior vice-president Richard Lynch said: “Hess is using advanced technology to elevate our operational performance and do that sustainably. We look forward to applying this solution to help reduce well costs and optimise our digital workflow.”

By leveraging DecisionSpace 365 powered by iEnergy Hybrid Cloud, Hess can access the predictive drilling analytics using artificial intelligence or machine learning and have complete oversight across the entire well construction lifecycle.

Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting, Landmark senior vice-president Nagaraj Srinivasan said: “Our Landmark technology provides an open and agnostic platform that enables automation using AI/ML and integrates seamlessly with third-party systems throughout drilling plan, design, and execute workflows.

“We are excited to collaborate with Hess to help increase shared access to enterprise knowledge and cross-team collaboration, which will positively impact their digital workflows.”