Jacket procurement is scheduled to begin in autumn, with construction commencing in early 2024. Credit: © Aker BP.

Construction company Heerema Vlissingen has secured a contract from oil and gas company Aker BP for the procurement and construction of the Munin jacket in the Yggdrasil area of the North Sea.

Aker Solutions will handle the detailed engineering of the jacket, while Aibel will deliver the topsides.

The fabrication of the jacket will take place at Heerema yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

The Yggdrasil area, located between Alvheim and Oseberg, consists of the Hugin, Fulla, and Munin licence groups.

It holds approximately 650 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The total investments for the area are estimated at NOK115bn ($10.4bn).

Aker BP, Equinor, and PGNiG Upstream Norway (formerly LOTOS) have made the final investment decision to develop the Yggdrasil area in December 2022.

The plans for development and operation (PDOs) have been submitted to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Aker BP has secured lifting capacity for all installations in the Yggdrasil area and has entered agreements worth over NOK50bn ($4.5bn) with alliance partners and suppliers.

Munin jacket project director Peter Kupka said: “This is an important contract for the Yggdrasil development. With this award we have placed all major fixed facilities contracts in the Yggdrasil area, and we are in line with our execution plan.

“Heerema Fabrication Group Vlissingen is an experienced international contractor with a solid track record. I am very pleased that they will contribute to Yggdrasil and look forward to starting the execution phase for the Munin jacket.”

“We have now secured the execution plan for the Munin jacket from start of engineering to installation. Heerema will also be responsible for the installation of the jacket performed under a separate contract between Aker BP and Heerema Marine Contractors. Well done to all involved.”

Jacket procurement is scheduled to begin in autumn, with construction commencing in early 2024.