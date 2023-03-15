The new station is claimed to be the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line. Credit: Hans from Pixabay.

A joint venture of India-based Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) has received a $446.9m (Rs36.8bn) order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL).

Under the contract, the duo will be responsible for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station in Mumbai.

The bullet train station forms part of the 508.17km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

The new station will feature six 414m-long platforms, which can each accommodate a 16-coach bullet train.

Claimed to be the only underground station on the high-speed rail line, it will be connected to the metro and road transport, stated HCC.

Featuring three floors, the station is being planned at a depth of around 24m below the ground level.

Developed in a cumulative floor area of around 200,000m², it will also offer modern amenities such as waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks.

It has been planned in a way that “ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level, as well as dedicated skylight provisions have also been made for natural lighting.”

The scope of the contract also comprises the construction of a retrieval shaft on the eastern end to remove the tunnel boring machine (TBM) and architectural finishing, as well as all MEP works, and testing and commissioning.