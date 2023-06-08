Construction of the project expected to be complete in early 2025. Credit: Hard Rock International/PRNewswire.

Hard Rock International has started the construction of its newest tourism and entertainment destination named the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Ottawa, Canada.

The project will include a 150-room Hard Rock Hotel, an expanded Hard Rock Casino and a 1,800-seat Hard Rock Live theatre, as well as various restaurants, bars, lounges, and retail outlets.

Construction of the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa is a private investment in Ottawa amounting to $350m and is expected to create nearly 1,900 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The facility is anticipated to generate tax revenues for the City of Ottawa in the province of Ontario, as well as for the federal government during both the construction and operation stages.

The Rideau Carleton Casino of Future Hard Rock has been a source of revenue for the City of Ottawa since 2000, with annual payments of approximately $6m from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

With this expansion and rebranding effort, these revenues are expected to increase.

As part of the ground-breaking ceremony, the casino made a $20,000 donation to Minwaashin Lodge, a local Indigenous women’s shelter.

Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and is committed to supporting local and Indigenous organisations through charitable donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.

Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas said: “We are excited to be one step closer to bringing our iconic brand and rich music history to the people of Ottawa and the surrounding region.

“I wish to thank the provincial and municipal elected officials who helped us get here today. We are especially grateful to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario who have been incredibly supportive in helping make this possible. We appreciate our partnership with them.”

Construction is expected to be finalised in early 2025.